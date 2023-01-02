Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Drops By 14.4%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 591,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $32,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after buying an additional 365,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

