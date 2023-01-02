Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Grows By 25.9%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,100 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 1,406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,711.0 days.
Kakaku.com Stock Performance
KKKUF stock remained flat at $15.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $27.53.
About Kakaku.com
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kakaku.com (KKKUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.