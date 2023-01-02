Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Grows By 25.9%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,100 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 1,406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,711.0 days.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

KKKUF stock remained flat at $15.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

