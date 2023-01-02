Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expands By 21.8%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 158,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,929. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

