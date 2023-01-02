Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Decreases By 29.6%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.62. 40,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,574. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.35.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Laureate Education had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

