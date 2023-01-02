Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Drops By 22.2%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Levitee Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LVTTF remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. 65,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,056. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Levitee Labs Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Levitee Labs (LVTTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Levitee Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levitee Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.