Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Drops By 22.2%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Levitee Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LVTTF remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. 65,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,056. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Levitee Labs Company Profile

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

