Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Declines By 26.3%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 104.66%.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

