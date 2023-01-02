Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 20.1%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.0 days.
Mercialys Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MEIYF traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Mercialys has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
Mercialys Company Profile
