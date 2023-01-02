Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Decreases By 13.3%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 101,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

MBOT opened at $3.01 on Monday. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.