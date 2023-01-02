Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Rises By 22.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,467. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

