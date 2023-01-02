Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Grows By 19.4%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OYST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
OYST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 2,088,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
