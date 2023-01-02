Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Grows By 19.4%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OYST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Up 0.2 %

OYST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 2,088,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 683,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

