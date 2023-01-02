Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Declines By 12.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PARTS iD Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of ID opened at $0.98 on Monday. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

