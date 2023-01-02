Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Rises By 29.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PME stock remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

