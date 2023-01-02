Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Rises By 29.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of PME stock remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.