Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Increases By 24.5%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,196 shares of company stock worth $1,481,186 in the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.8 %

PLBY Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 825,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,970. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

