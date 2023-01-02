Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Increases By 24.5%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,196 shares of company stock worth $1,481,186 in the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 825,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,970. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

