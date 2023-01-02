Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Declines By 28.4%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

