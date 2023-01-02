Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Declines By 27.0%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 947,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 379,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.40.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $37,821.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,032.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,328 shares of company stock worth $55,755. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

