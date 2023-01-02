Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Rises By 26.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of RCRT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 78,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.72.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 129.09% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Articles

