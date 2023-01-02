Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Rises By 26.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRTGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of RCRT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 78,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.72.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 129.09% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

