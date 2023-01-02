Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Rises By 26.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Recruiter.com Group Price Performance
Shares of RCRT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 78,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruiter.com Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.72.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 129.09% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recruiter.com Group Company Profile
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.