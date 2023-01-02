Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Drops By 19.6%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. 3,116,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

