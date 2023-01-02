Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Grows By 27.5%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CEE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,170. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Announces Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

