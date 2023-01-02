Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Drops By 17.7%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,330. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $20,929,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

