Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Drops By 21.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 113,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.