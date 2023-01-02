Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Drops By 21.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 113,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
