Siacoin (SC) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Siacoin has a market cap of $121.70 million and $1.59 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,708.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00448502 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020917 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00886125 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00096448 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00595308 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00252131 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,872,502,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.