Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Sierra Wireless Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
