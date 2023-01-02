Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Sierra Wireless Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.