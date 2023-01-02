SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.51 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $51.51 million and $771,973.38 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04549842 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,806,017.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

