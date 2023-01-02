Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. 1,059,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

About Sio Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 988,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

