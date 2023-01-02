Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $244.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.53 and its 200 day moving average is $217.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.