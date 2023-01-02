Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.4% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 247,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 769,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,377,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

COST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average of $501.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

