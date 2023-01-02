Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $220.30. 20,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,914. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.