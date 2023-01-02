Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. 266,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.