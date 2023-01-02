Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

LHX stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $208.21. 21,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,549. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

