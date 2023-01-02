Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.49. 184,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

