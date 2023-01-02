SmartFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One SmartFi token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $10,102.65 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

