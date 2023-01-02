Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

