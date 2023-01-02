Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.46 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.