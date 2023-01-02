Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 268,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $74.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $115.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

