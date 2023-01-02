Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $87.59 million and $6.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00465094 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.02920588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.02 or 0.29761272 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,648,416,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,648,258,414 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

