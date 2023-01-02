Sologenic 24-Hour Volume Tops $813,838.15 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Sologenic token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $69.34 million and approximately $813,838.15 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00466021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.02918009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.03 or 0.29820572 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

