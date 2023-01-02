Sologenic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $780,464.82 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and $780,464.82 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

