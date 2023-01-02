Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 940 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $283.71. 1,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,472. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

