Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 101,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 268,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,182,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IBDN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,265. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

