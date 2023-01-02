Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $907,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ICF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. 230,985 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
