Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 320,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

