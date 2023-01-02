Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,912. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $206.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.