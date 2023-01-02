Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 5,770 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 46,896 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.52. 225,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

