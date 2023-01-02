Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,143. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $350.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

