Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $149.17 million and $35.31 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799726 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $152.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

