SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 400.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,080,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 864,591 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,739,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2,614.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 217,098 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.39. 6,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,821. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

