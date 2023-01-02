SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 647.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,336 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 0.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

