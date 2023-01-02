SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Lessened by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

