SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 208,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SpringBig

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBIG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $55,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the third quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Stock Performance

Shares of SBIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. 168,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. SpringBig has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.44.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

