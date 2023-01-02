Starname Self Reported Market Cap Hits $268,530.28 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $268,530.28 and $311.88 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.